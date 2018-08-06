Parking Deck Closures

The M-30 Parking Deck will experience complete and partial closures in order to complete summer construction prior to the beginning of the fall semester, according to the Director of Support Services Danny O’Connell.

The parking deck will close Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. and re-open Aug. 6 at 6 a.m.

The Wick Avenue entrance and all upper levels will close Aug. 12 and remain closed until Aug. 19. Limited parking will be available on the ground level via the Walnut Street entrance.

The recommended alternate parking during the complete and partial closures are the following; M-21, Wick Avenue, next to the Office of Veterans Affairs; M-32, across from Bliss Hall and M-34 and M-35, in the behind St. Johns Church.

Additionally, the upper levels of the M-60 parking deck will re-open as scheduled with the exception of 88 spaces. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 24.