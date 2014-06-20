Ohio State Blows Out Penguins

By Dan Hiner

The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team lost to Michigan State University 7-57 on Dec. 6. The Penguins played its second Big 10 school of the nonconference season on Tuesday.

But unlike their game against Michigan State, the Penguins were outmatched from the opening tip against Ohio State University.

YSU (6-7) never led in the game, and the only tie of the game happened in the opening minutes after both teams split free throws to knot the game up at 1-1.

After that, Ohio State (9-3) went on a 11-0 run and started picking apart the Penguins defense.

YSU faced a 42-14 deficit at halftime. The Penguins’ 14 points was the fewest points scored in a half this season.

YSU forward Matt Donlan led the team in scoring in the first half. He only had six points. Cameron Morse, Braun Hartfield, Jorden Kaufman and Rahim Williams combined for the remaining six points.

The Penguins got a bit going on the offensive end in the second half, but the Buckeyes continued to put up points.

Ohio State shot 50 percent from the field, including 33 percent from behind the 3-point line. Ohio State guard Kam Williams scored 15 points and forward Trevor Thompson recorded a double-double, 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Donlan led the team in scoring with 10 points, including the team’s only two 3-pointers.

Saturday was Morse’s worst game of the season. He only shot eight percent from the field and finished with six points—four came from the free throw line.

The Penguins couldn’t stop Ohio State’s starting five. Three of the Buckeyes starters scored double-digit points and shot over 50 percent from the field.

Ohio State blocked nine YSU shots in the game and forced YSU into 15 turnovers, 11 came in the first half. The Buckeyes capitalized on those turnovers by converting them into 13 points.

YSU will open its Horizon League schedule on Thursday. The Penguins will host the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 7 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.