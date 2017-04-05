A Night of Literary Works 

By Nathan Hritz

Youngstown State University students will be debuting their published pieces at the Night of Literary Works on April 14 in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley at 6 p.m.

The event is the premiere party for the Penguin Review and Jenny Magazine. It will feature the winners of this year’s Student Government Association Essay Contest.

Jacob Schriner-Briggs, executive vice president of Student Government Association, said the winners and magazine contributors will get to read their work at the event.

“I think writing is an important endeavor in creation and when students are willing to put pen to paper and produce quality work, rewarding them with an audience is the least we can do,” Schriner-Briggs said. “The Youngstown State University literary community is a strong one, and events like this only help it grow.”

Dominic Fonce, a former intern at Jenny Magazine, won first place in the essay contest. He said the evening gives students the opportunity to share their work with others.

“It is cool when people show up to support creative writers,” said Fonce. “It is like a sour of super bowl for writers; the writers are like super stars for a night.”

According to jennymag.org, Jenny Magazine is an online literary publication run by the Student Literary Arts Association. The Jenny showcases the steel roots that make up Youngstown after the demolishment of the Jeanette Blast Furnace, where the magazine derives its name from.

The Penguin Review, primarily student-run, has been in production for close to fifty years, showcasing various forms of literary work by undergrad students at YSU.

Fonce said the Night of Literary Works is a good chance for creative writers to network with peers, meet new people and make friends.