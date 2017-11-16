New Sights for Campus Student Organization

By Alexa Devore

Jambar contributor

Youngstown State University students with eyesight trouble who lack good insurance can find help on campus.

Depending on what the student needs help with and their vision condition, Sight for All United can direct them to vision professionals with discounted services.

“They can fill out an application and send it in online,” said Dominic Mancini, communications director for Sight for All United.

Students for Sight is a new student-run organization at Youngstown State University, collaborating with Sight for All United.

Sight All United is a nonprofit organization that provides vision services for peers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties and YSU. The group is raising funds to help the community with vision awareness and treatments.

Mancini said they have a mission for all of the community.

“Our mission is to have all people in the tri-county area have the best vision,” Mancini said.

Rayann Atway, president of the YSU Student Government Association, said one of the founders of the nonprofit mentioned another school with the student organization.

“Dr. Sergul Erzurum mentioned how the students at NEOMED created a student organization benefiting this nonprofit and also a way to raise awareness about the importance of vision care,” Atway said.

Erzurum is an ophthalmologist with Eye Care Associates Inc., Boardman, and an instructor at Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown.

Atway said bringing the organization to YSU would educate students on the importance that vision plays on a daily basis.

“Eye care is often something that gets put on the back burner,” Atway said. “We wanted to shine some light on this issue, while also promoting the nonprofit.”

Mancini said two college organizations are part of Sight All United, but the nonprofit’s goal is to expand to other colleges and universities.

“Dr. Erzurum and Karen Segesto created the idea in August 2016,” Mancini said.

Saidah Yusuf, president of Students for Sight, said, “Our goal is to raise awareness about vision problems in the community and to fundraise to help provide the funds for those services.”

Around campus the organization has been starting to fundraise, Yusuf said.

“Our first mini-fundraiser was a Halloween-themed fundraiser called Bobbing for Eyeballs, and for a dollar donation, students bobbed for eyeballs with their eyes closed and used their hands,” Yusuf said.

These donations benefit YSU’s students and the communities served by the organization

Students for Sight at YSU is looking to expand its new student organization, Yusuf said.

“Currently we have eight members,” Yusuf said. “[It is a small group now,] but we haven’t done any recruitment except [for interest of students] from the first fundraiser,” Yusuf said.

To join Students for Sight’s mission, students can email Yusuf at ssyusuf@student.ysu.edu. They are looking for eager students interested in being members and contributing their ideas.