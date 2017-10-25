Mario’s Movies: 5 Lost Facts About “The Lost Boys”

By Mario Riccardi

Before clans of sexy, teenage vampires were a cultural phenomenon inspiring every creative outlet, there was 1987’s “The Lost Boys.” One part ’80s coming-of-age tale, one part pulpy vampire flick and one part art director’s fantasy. The movie leaps just enough genres to classify itself as a cult film.

Shortly after two brothers, Sam and Michael, move to the fictional boardwalk town of Santa Carla, California with their recently divorced mother, they discover their new home is haven to a pact of teenage vampires. Starring Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland, and directed by Joel Schumacher, “The Lost Boys” is one of pop culture’s most underrated gems. What it lacks in hard-hitting drama, it makes up for in fun, gothic campiness.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, and Halloween next week, here are five interesting facts you probably did not know about “The Lost Boys”:

The Merry-Go-Round of Death. In the opening scene when the pack of vampires make their way around the merry-go-round, one can notice the order in which we see them foreshadows the order in which the each of one of them will die later in the film. Whoops, spoiler alert. The sexy saxophone guy is much more than just a sexy sax guy. One of the most memorable moments in the film involves neither the main characters nor vampires. It’s the beach concert scene where a shirtless, oiled-up muscle man plays a saxophone solo on stage. The actor’s name is Tim Cappello and he is actually a very talented multi-instrumentalist and composer who studied at the prestigious New England Conservatory. The main characters were originally supposed to be 8 or 9 years old. In the script, the main characters of the film were supposed to be closer to the age of the kids in “The Goonies.” Having also been produced by The Donner Company, “The Lost Boys” was intended to echo the studio’s hit “The Goonies” instead of the offbeat cult film it has become. “Michael” is said 118 times. That’s right. The character Michael’s name is said 118 times throughout the film. The single tear that runs down David’s face was not scripted. Towards the end of the film, when Kiefer Sutherland is in full vampire costume and makeup, he sheds a single tear for his fallen brethren. This was not in the script, but because of the itchy contacts the actors playing vampires had to wear, he could not hold it back. Since it fit the context of the scene and appeared sincere, director Joel Schumacher kept it in the film.

There you have it, five fun facts about the cult ’80s film “The Lost Boys.” It truly is a standout film full of funny double entendre, clever quotes and probably the most B.A. death of a vampire scene put to film (Yeah, I’m talking about you, death-by-sound-system scene).

The film is definitely a cool look into the past, and despite some effects that others would deem corny, still stands out today. “The Lost Boys” made vampires cool, and even if modern times have trivialized the creatures of the night, a viewing of this film will put them back in their rightful place.

If you have seen it, I hope you enjoyed these facts. If you haven’t, I hope you check it out. As for now, Happy Halloween!

(4/5 penguins)