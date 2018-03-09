Letter to the Editor

To the editor:

In the United States alone, 15 million Americans have food allergies. Many people suffer severe allergic reactions to the allergen – the worst reaction being anaphylaxis. This type of reaction occurs within seconds to allergen exposure and symptoms include: skin rash, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and/or shock. If not treated immediately, the end result is death. Anaphylaxis is prevented and treated in allergic reactions with a self-injected dose of epinephrine – better known as an EpiPen auto injector.

About a year ago, the public and lawmakers were outraged after Mylan, the company who manufactures and sells EpiPens, increased the price for a box of two EpiPens to $609. This life-saving device only contains $1 worth of epinephrine. Despite the anger of the community, the protests and nationwide complaints, Mylan currently has not lowered the price of EpiPens. Mylan argues people with certain health insurances are able to get a box of EpiPens for $100. The company also released a $300 generic version of EpiPen. These prices for an EpiPen are absolutely ridiculous and infuriating.

As a future nurse, I can’t help but shake my head at Mylan for setting these outrageously high prices for EpiPens. Patients are always top priority, receiving equal and fair treatment regardless of race, gender, age, or socioeconomic status. Patients who are poor and without health insurance are suffering and their punishment is death. It’s unfair and unethical to charge a person $300 for an EpiPen when it contains $1 worth of epinephrine. Anyone with a severe allergy should be able to purchase an EpiPen at little to zero cost. No one should have to choose between life and death! Alternatives and laws need to be established!

Sincerely,

Selina Nuzzi, YSU Student Nurse