Letter to the Editor:

Dear Jambar Folks:

The new City Club of the Mahoning Valley ought to consider a speaker who talks about the prospects and rationale for a new constitutional convention.

Why a new con-con? At least one reason is to address the Wall Street/K Street condominium believed by many to exercise actual governance using Congress and the president as its nominees. A related reason is to address the atrophy of citizen-sovereignty, even the consciousness of citizen-sovereignty, which can be seen in the infantilization of whole swaths of journalistic investigation and academic inquiry.

Another reason is to tackle exotic corporate and social fauna, which seemingly can’t be talked about with any robustness under the current governmental system. One of those corporate critters is group health insurance, which I’ve written about at exhausting length, and which no one cares to admit is likely the most radical and destructive domestic idea of the past eighty years.

Jack Labusch

