Letter to the Editor

Hillary promises free college. Free college would cost taxpayers $350 billion over ten years and increase our national debt. Same scam as Obama Care. Hillary would give the federal government control over our higher education and ruin it too.

Obama established federal government control over businesses, banks and investment firms through bailouts. Next the government took over healthcare. Next they took over the energy sector through EPA and regulations. The federal government has taken over much of our lives!

Hillary wants to control everything (like State Department emails), so she can control our country’s wealth and power. We need change with control going back to the PEOPLE. Vote Trump.

Paul Ellis

