By Jennifer Rodriguez

On Saturday, Carmella Williams, a Youngstown State University Alumna and the founder of the Carmella Marie Hairline, held her third annual Let’s Talk Hair convention in Kilcawley Center.

The event featured hair stylists, hair models and vendors, as well as different sessions where attendants could learn about hair products, hair tips and more.

The event had several sessions, each with different topics. Whether you wanted to learn how to naturally solve scalp issues or how to properly maintain a twist out, there was a session to teach you.

The event also consisted of a question and answer panel where attendants could ask questions to a panel of people who specialized in hair care. Some of the questions asked were “how do I make sure I don’t damage my hair if I flat iron it?” and “how do I get my edges back after losing them from weave?”

This is only the third year of the Let’s Talk Hair convention, but Williams said she plans on doing it for years in the future.

Williams is a YSU alumna and also works for the university in the office of associate degree and tech prep programs.

Three years ago, she started her own natural hair care line called Carmella Marie Hairline. Williams’ hairline is sold in 10 different locations nationwide, and she makes all her products herself. At the event, attendants were able to try her different hair products and learn all about it.

“When I first started, every month I would do a new product. I would ask what people wanted or needed,” Williams said. “I went home and challenged myself to make a product, so I could have it for the next month.”

Williams has been doing hair since she was in college. She also created a Let’s Talk Hair magazine that publishes two issues each year — one in the spring and one in the fall.

The Let’s Talk Hair event was not only about hair. There were roughly 20 vendors set up selling anything from purses to makeup. A majority of the vendors were locally black owned businesses, such as Sugar Pan Bakery.

Darla Cecil founded Sugar Pan Bakery eight years ago out of her home. She bakes all sorts of delicacies, such as cakes, cupcakes and cake pops. This was her first time being a part of the Let’s Talk Hair event, but says she will definitely be back again.

“I received great information, it was very informative. I plan on doing it every year,” Cecil said.

Queen Fatima Chui lead a session on head wrapping, where she demonstrated different ways to wear head wraps.

Chui grew up in an African village and currently lives between Cleveland and Columbus. She makes and designs all of the head wraps and clothing she had displayed at the event. Chui also travels all over the states selling her products and participating in art shows and fashion shows.

“I’ve been making clothes since I was seven and started selling them at 12,” Chui said. “I never worked a 9-5 job, but I was able to put five kids through college.”

You can learn more about the Carmella Marie Hairline and the Let’s Talk Hair Magazine by visiting the website camellamarie.com.