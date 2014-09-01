Kickin’ It Downtown

Tyler Rothbauer

A good ole fashion style party wrapped summer up Saturday night during The Big Kick, a concert held at the B&O Station downtown.

Jim DeCapua, the planner, coordinator and front man for the band Jones for Revival, explained all that went on throughout the course of the evening.

Yoga instructor Lauren Verzilli started off the evening at 4 p.m. with some yoga and exercises. Music promptly followed and once it started, it didn’t stop until 2:30 a.m.

“This year Jones for Revival played two sets, plus we brought in John Welton in from the Canton/Akron area for an acoustic set,” DeCapua said.

Bands LethalFX, Wanyama (Cleveland) and Coup de Grace performed throughout the night as well.

DeCapua praised to the fact that several local bands played sets.

“We also had some of Youngstown’s best up and coming bands; Spirit of the Bear and Whiskey Pilot,” DeCapua said. “Northern Whale was also on the ticket.”

Alligator Ice, J&J Concessions and Electric Popcorn were the vendors at the event.

Along with plenty of food, DeCapua added that merchandise vendors were selling gems, hemp jewelry, unique clothing, wire wraps, pins and all kinds of other products.

The performing stage was in the banquet hall and was setup to maximize space. Avid concert goer and photographer Nick Scheetz said he was pleased with the venue.

“It was well lit, and I liked that,” Scheetz said. “The [B&O Station] could definitely host a prominent band.”

The environment was suitable, and countless activities were occurring.

Anadono, traveling visual performance team from Columbus, came to the event and put on a show involving fire spinning, live art, face painting and hooping.

DeCapua was pleased with the overall outcome of the event.

“We were a little bummed that it rained,” DeCapua said. “But we felt very lucky and grateful that 250 people showed up to kick it.”