In 2017, Peter H. Milliken created the Peter H. Milliken Journalism Scholarship Fund.

Intended for junior and senior journalism students at Youngstown State University, the scholarship’s purpose is to preserve the future of professional journalism.

“Professional journalism is essential to providing the accurate and complete information citizens need to make their voting decisions and to participate in other aspects of a democratic society. I would encourage my colleagues and their employers who are able to do so to support journalism education at YSU,” Milliken said.

Milliken retired from The Vindicator after 36 years as a reporter, having spent the last 11 years on the court and county government beat.