Jambar Staff

Note: The names of current staff members are subject to change at any given time. New staff members are hired in every year. These names are up-to-date as of Spring 2018.
Editor-in-Chief:
Laura McDonough
llmcdonough@student.ysu.edu
Managing Editor:
Jordan Unger
jaunger@student.ysu.edu
Head Copy Editor:
Samantha Welch
slwech01@student.ysu.edu
News Editor:
Rachel Gobep
regobep@student.ysu.edu
Arts & Entertainment Editor:
Marah Morrison
mjmorrison@student.ysu.edu
Sports Editor:
Marc Weems
mrweems01@student.ysu.edu
Assistant News Editor:
Elizabeth Lehman
ellehman@student.ysu.edu
Web Manager:
Morgan Petronelli
mlpetronelli@student.ysu.edu
Social Media Curator:
Kellie Daley
kmdaley@student.ysu.edu
Ads Manager:
Alexis Marucci
ammarucci@student.ysu.edu
Design Editor:
Carly Redmond
cmredmond@student.ysu.edu
Assistant Designers:
Kristen Best
knbest@student.ysu.edu
Columnist:
Samantha Allan
slallan01@student.ysu.edu
Assistant Copy Editors:
Robin Stears
rcstears@student.ysu.edu
Elizabeth Lehman
ellehman@student.ysu.edu
Photographers:
Alyssa Kosis
Photography Editor
ampflug@student.ysu.edu
Tanner Mondok
Assistant Photographer
tjmondok@student.ysu.edu
Video Journalists:
Tre Mastran
Video Editor
tcmastran@student.ysu.edu
Britany Hickey
blhickey@student.ysu.edu
Sports Reporters:
Seth Rivello
strivello@student.ysu.edu
Chris McBride
cmcbride@student.ysu.edu
Arts & Entertainment Reporters:
John Stran
jpstran@student.ysu.edu
Noah Johnson
npjohnson01@student.ysu.edu
Mario Ricciardi
Reviews
mjricciardi@student.ysu.edu
General Assignment Reporters:
Nami Nagaoka
nnagaoka@student.ysu.edu
Melissa Turosik
mkturosik@student.ysu.edu
David Ford
drford02@student.ysu.edu
Morgan Petronelli
mlpetronelli@student.ysu.edu
Cameron Godwin
cjgodwin@student.ysu.edu
Business Manager:
Mary Dota
mfdota@ysu.edu
330-941-3094
Advisor:
Dave Davis
ddavis03@ysu.edu
330-941-3095