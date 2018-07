Happy Birthday, Youngstown!

The city of Youngstown was established on June 27, 1796. This makes the city 222 years old.

A celebration will be held at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center at 5:30 p.m. today, which will include cake and cookies for guests.

A walking tour examining the past, present and future of downtown Youngstown will be led by the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Youngstown CityScape at 6 p.m.