Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee
2 hours ago
News

Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee

By Samantha Phillips

Anita Hackstedde was raised in the Mahoning Valley and received her undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University. Now she’s returning to serve as the newest member of the YSU Board of Trustees. sphillips-trustees

“I have a tremendous interest in the success of YSU,” Hackstedde said. “It gave me a great education. I wouldn’t trade it for the world; it gave me a strong foundation.”

Gov. John Kasich appointed Hackstedde on Sept. 16, and she attended her first committee meetings on Wednesday. Hackstedde will serve five years, finishing the term left vacant by the passing of Jim Greene.

Hackstedde said she is proud to have been selected. As a YSU alumna, she has a personal connection with the university.

After earning her undergraduate degree at YSU, she attended Ohio State University’s College of Medicine to get her medical degree and did her residency training in Akron.

At the start of her career in the medical field, she decided to move back home to the Mahoning Valley.

“It’s a great place to live and work and raise a family,” she said. “I like to see the community thrive — there have been some positive changes coming about. I’ve loved seeing what YSU has accomplished in the past few years.”

As the CEO of the Salem Regional Medical Center, she is experienced with working on a board to run an organization. She has been CEO for three years — overseeing over 1,000 employees — and she was previously the vice president of Medical Affairs for 10 years.

She said some of the struggles the healthcare industry faces are similar to those of higher education, like affordability.

“I do love my job,” she said. “Healthcare is a tough industry to be in, just like higher education.”

Hackstedde said she cares deeply about making education affordable for students, but she has other priorities as well.

“I do think ensuring a high success rate through high graduation rate and good job placement is important,” she said. “YSU is doing a fantastic job, but there’s always room for improvement.”

Hackstedde said students, faculty, staff and senior leadership must work together to cultivate success at YSU. She said the trustees are engaged and care about the university, and they have to make difficult decisions regarding the university.

She described herself as a “glass half-full kind of person” and said having a positive attitude is essential to create positive change.

“You have to be realistic, but you also have to have a positive outlook,” she said.

Leonard Schiavone, vice-chairperson of the board, said he has met with Hackstedde and believes she will serve the board well.

“I am quite confident that she will prove to be a very involved and dedicated trustee, and do what’s best for Youngstown State University,” he said.

Share this:

YSU Takes First Ethics Bowl
News

YSU Takes First Ethics Bowl

26 minutes ago Jambar Contributor 0

By Anthony Krim II Youngstown State University’s Ethics Bowl team took first place at the Regional Ethics Bowl competition on …

Read More

Q&A With Santa Shuffle Event Coordinator Kelly Morocco
Arts & Entertainment

Q&A With Santa Shuffle Event Coordinator Kelly Morocco

1 hour ago amanda lehnerd 0

By Amanda Lehnerd The Draught House is hosting the sixth annual Downtown Youngstown Santa Shuffle. There will be music, prizes …

Read More

YSU Moot Court Team Advances to Nationals
News

YSU Moot Court Team Advances to Nationals

1 hour ago Jordan Unger 0

By Jordan Unger Youngstown State University’s Moot Court teams competed at the Midwest Regional Tournament on Nov. 18 and 19 …

Read More

Megan Evans Wins Prestigious Sociology Award
News

Megan Evans Wins Prestigious Sociology Award

2 hours ago Raleigh Basinger 0

By Raleigh Basinger Megan Evans, a Youngstown State University sociology, linguistics and English triple major, earned top honors for her …

Read More

Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee
News

Hackstedde Will Serve as YSU’s Newest Trustee

2 hours ago Sam Phillips 0

By Samantha Phillips Anita Hackstedde was raised in the Mahoning Valley and received her undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University. …

Read More

ALEKS vs ACT: New Math Placement Test at YSU
News

ALEKS vs ACT: New Math Placement Test at YSU

2 hours ago Alexis Timko 0

By Alexis Timko Youngstown State University will begin using ALEKS to replace the ACT developed Compass Placement Test. ALEKS, or …

Read More

Leave a Reply