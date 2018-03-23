Graffiti Found in Women’s Bathroom

“Someday our girls will wonder why our basic needs come with a paywall.”

This graffiti was found in the women’s restroom near Dunkin Donuts in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University on March 21. The sign next to the empty personal hygiene products machine was also covered in graffiti from, presumably, the same YSU community member who wrote on the machine.

This appeared about four months after a story by The Jambar titled “For Your Convenience?” by Morgan Petronelli. It appears at least some people still don’t believe it’s convenient.