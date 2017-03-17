Grad Students Honored at Diversity of Scholarship Dinner

By Dan Hiner

On Wednesday, six Youngstown State University graduate students received awards during YSU’s Diversity of Scholarship Dinner in the James Gallery in Kilcawley Center.

The list of recipients featured Drew Snyder (Bitonte College of Health and Human Services), Ashley Martof (College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Nishitha Yedla (College of STEM), Ryan Goettsch (Health and Human Services), Marissa Gorvet (College of STEM) and Taylor Phillips (College of Creative Arts and Communication).

The research spanned additive manufacturing’s impact on spare parts for the military to President Donald Trump’s use of name-calling tactics during his run to the presidency.

The students each gave a 10-minute presentation outlining their work. The students were individually recognized for their research and discussed their experiences as graduate students at YSU.

YSU Provost Martin Abraham and the advisers for the recipients commended the students on their research prior to the students’ presentations.