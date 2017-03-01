By Amanda Lehnerd

The Dana School of Music announces a recital by The Fidelio Trio, Friday March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The Fidelio Trio consist of Darragh Morgan on the violin, Adi Tal on the cello and Mary Dullea on the piano.

The trio originated in Ireland and was shortlisted for the 2016 Royal Philharmonic Society Music Awards. Performing the largest range of repertoire on concert stages across the world, the trio is broadcast regularly on BBC Radio 3, RTÉ Lyric FM, WNYC, NPR and has been featured on Sky Arts documentaries.

The trio constantly commissions new works, and has worked closely with many composers. The trio’s 2017 season includes an extensive Asia tour stopping in Thailand, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong along with a USA tour making festival appearances and a Schubert cycle at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

The recital is free and open to the public and is supported by Culture Ireland. Due to Wick Avenue construction, parking is available at St. John’s. Patrons are advised to park behind the church. More information is available by calling the Office of Community Engagement and Events.