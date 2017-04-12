Erasing the Stigma: A Series on Student Athletes

Part 3

By Katie Montgomery

For many athletes, admitting that they have a chronic, invisible condition they can’t fix is terrifying.

Common fears about mental health include loss of playing time, loss of teammates’ respect and being seen as a quitter or a complainer.

Of course, that’s assuming athletes know mental health issues when they feel them and know it’s not a “fake” illness.

For Alexandra Butta, a swimmer at Youngstown State University, the way she viewed her anorexia never registered as “sick enough” for her to get treatment.

“When people talked about anorexia, I saw this super skinny, helpless, dying woman in bed,” she said. “I literally laughed in the doctor’s face when he recommended 24/7 care. I didn’t believe him.”

Her anorexia began her senior year of college as her swimming career came to a close. She panicked about what she was going to do after college now that she would never have a coach yelling at her, telling her what to do next to stay in shape.

Still fiercely competitive and goal-oriented, she decided she was going to become a bikini model.

“I would find diets online and I’d halve them. I wanted to get to my goal faster and better than anyone else,” she said. “I even started seeing a trainer and would work out twice as much as he recommended, just because I was so determined.”

This kind of perfectionism is now classified as a vice by psychologists, along with narcissism and egocentrism. But for coaches and athletes, it’s not uncommon to hear it praised as a virtue.

“All I had known was being excellent and accomplishing what I wanted,” she said. “I always got what I wanted because I fought for it.”

Because of her almost perverse dedication to starving herself, the disease almost killed her. She exercised intensely and impulsively. Her personality changed and she wasn’t thinking logically anymore because her brain was “starved,” as she puts it.

It took years for her family and friends to convince her to seek residential treatment, and she still struggles to gain the weight back.

But she’s determined to fight the stigma, and to educate anyone who might listen. She publicly advertises herself as a spokesperson on anorexia, and has started hosting regular food discussion groups for those with eating disorders or who have people in their lives struggling with them.

“The mental health stigma isn’t going to go away unless we make it go away,” she said. “The disease is not who I am now, and I don’t mind talking about it. This is the only way to help people like me.”

