“Endure for the Cure” 

By Rachel Gobep

By Rachel Gobep

The sixth annual Endure for the Cure event will be held at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium on April 22. 

 

The two-mile obstacle course race raises funds for Flashes of Hope, a non-profit organization that donates funds to cancer research and takes portraits of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

 

The event is held by the Student Recreation Advisory Committee and will consist of obstacles such as tire flipping, sled pushing and more. 

 

The price of a ticket is 25 dollars for college and high school students, 30 dollars for faculty members and alumni, and 35 dollars for members of the community. 

 

There is also a team option, which costs 60 dollars for 3 people and 95 dollars for 5 people. 

 

Non-YSU students, faculty and staff must pay a five-dollar parking fee.  

 

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the first race will start at 10:00 a.m. 

