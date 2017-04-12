By Rachel Gobep

The sixth annual Endure for the Cure event will be held at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium on April 22.

The two-mile obstacle course race raises funds for Flashes of Hope, a non-profit organization that donates funds to cancer research and takes portraits of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The event is held by the Student Recreation Advisory Committee and will consist of obstacles such as tire flipping, sled pushing and more.

The price of a ticket is 25 dollars for college and high school students, 30 dollars for faculty members and alumni, and 35 dollars for members of the community.

There is also a team option, which costs 60 dollars for 3 people and 95 dollars for 5 people.

Non-YSU students, faculty and staff must pay a five-dollar parking fee.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the first race will start at 10:00 a.m.