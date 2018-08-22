Welcome back, returning Penguins and hello to our fresh waddlers! The first day of class is one of both grandeur of a fresh start and tediousness from repeatedly going over syllabi all day.

A new school year can bring new friendships, new experiences and even a new Jambar. Our staff has worked tirelessly over the summer to ensure that we will provide our readers with the highest quality of journalism possible this academic year.

I want to thank every individual on my staff for all of their time and effort they put into our organization to help me turn it into what it is today. I couldn’t have done it without you all and thank you endlessly for encouraging me to strive to be the best editor-in-chief I can possibly be.

Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to provide accurate facts, we live in a time where the news media is under a constant wave of attack.

With an administration that is dead set on creating hate-filled and violent rhetoric towards individuals working within the media, it’s hard for the general public to decide who to believe.

Regardless of political affiliations, religious beliefs or personal preferences, it’s time to face the actual facts. Sometimes the truth is hard to hear, but it doesn’t take away the fact it’s still true.

During these difficult times to be a member of the media, The Jambar will strive to bring the Greater Youngstown area and Youngstown State University community the most accurate and unbiased reporting we can possibly achieve.

We want to alter the narrative currently surrounding the media and prove that the truth is and always was out there.

So, without further ado, I’m proud to present the new and improved Jambar. Sit down, grab a coffee and crack open Youngstown’s favorite student newspaper for all of the latest news that relates to you.

Morgan Petronelli

Editor-in-chief