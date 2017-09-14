Dress Codes Speaking Out Volumes

By Nathan Hritz

Your personal style of dress can have the potential to speak volumes about who you are. Whether you are a professor or a student, the way you dress may be more important than you think.

Everybody has their definitive style, and I’m in no position to tell you what you should or should not do. The best way for me to break down my thoughts would be to break this column into three sections.

First, you must dress for the job you have or want to have. If you are leading a class full of students pursuing higher-level education, dressing in a business casual outfit is proper, out of respect for the student and for the seriousness that encompasses getting a college degree.

This is even important for students. You truly need to dress for success. A good friend of mine on campus is a finance major and every time I see him around, he is always dressed business casual or better.

Once he is working in his field, he reasoned, he isn’t going to be allowed to wear sweatpants or jeans every day. So why not get used to the routine now?

Second, you must dress the body you are in. I’m not against feeling comfortable in your body by any means, but I think that it goes without saying that not everybody can wear skin tight clothing.

It is hard to find clothes that fit anybody absolutely perfectly. In a perfect world, having clothing tailored to your exact size would be more accessible. However, that does not mean that you cannot look good.

Third, modesty is more attractive than you would think, ladies. Trust me. Guys, you too.

I cannot stress this enough. Modesty is terribly underrated these days. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t strut your stuff, but there’s definitely a time and a place for it.

Take my advice with a grain of salt. What it honestly boils down to is self-expression at this point in our lives and once you find the way you like to express yourself, you just have to rock with it.