Check It or Ticket

By Courtney Hibler

Jambar Contributor

Students who receive too many parking citations at Youngstown State University are in danger of having their diplomas or grades withheld.

According to the YSU Parking Violations guidelines, three types of violations can be committed, including minor, major and legal.

If a minor violation is committed, such as parking along a curb, the first offense results in a $25 fine, followed by $30 for the second offense and $35 for the third.

Displaying an altered permit is considered a major violation with a fee of $100. Legal violations depend on the offense committed. For example, parking in a fire lane is a $150 fine while parking in a disability access area is a $250 fine.

Danny O’Connell, director of support services and parking services, said all of the parking lots and garages on campus have a sign displaying what type of permit is required. M lots are mixed lots meaning anyone can park there with a student, faculty or special permit pass. F lots are for faculty only and will open to mixed parking after 4:30 p.m.

O’Connell said it is important to park in the correct lots in order to avoid these fines.

On YSU’s campus, parking meters line some of the roads, such as Wood Street. Themelina Xenikis, communications student at YSU, said she received a parking meter fine.

“I got the ticket for being a few minutes over my meter time,” Xenikis said.

It is possible to appeal a parking ticket within the correct time frame, O’Connell said.

“The person who is in violation has five business days to file an appeal,” O’Connell said.

The appeal form can be completed online, at the parking office, Kilcawley Center or the YSU police station.

Bobby Croom, mechanical engineering student at YSU, said he was in violation and received a $100 fine.

“I parked in a drive lane,” Croom said. “This ticket was my first offense, but I was able to get it appealed,” Croom said.

Xenikis had different thoughts on the process of trying to appeal the ticket.

“I paid the fine because it was easier to do rather than try to fight something that might not work out in my favor,” Xenikis said.

Sometimes the fine can be reduced, according to O’Connell.

“If it’s their first ticket of the semester we might reduce it, but those are mitigating circumstances,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said the most common parking violation is the failure to display the required YSU parking permit in the vehicle’s front window. Once the student gets a citation for the violation, it will go on their bill.

According to the YSU Parking Violations guidelines, when a fine is applied to the student’s account, grades and diplomas may be withheld until the fine is paid.

“Follow the rules and you won’t get a ticket,” O’Connell said.