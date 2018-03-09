According to a Youngstown State University Penguin Alert at 10:37 a.m., a student at Youngstown Early College on the YSU campus was removed from the
News
Second Opioid Summit Brings Community Together
By Morgan Petronelli “Help for today, hope for tomorrow.” These words echoed in the minds of community members last Wednesday. The Mahoning County Juvenile
YSU Students Introduce “Painted: A Horror Short Film”
By Alyssa Weston Youngstown State University students produced “Painted: A Horror Short Film,” which is about a young painter who buys a canvas that
Student Government Association to Host Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Training Day
By Rachel Gobep The Youngstown State University Student Government Association and partners will present the third annual Mental Health Advocacy Training professional development experience
State Capital Proposal Consists of $4M for YSU Innovation Center
The Ohio General Assembly’s proposed 2019-2020 state capital bill includes $4 million to Youngstown State University to help fund the Mahoning Valley Innovation and
Strategic Funding Process Update
According to an email from Neal McNally speaking on behalf of the Youngstown State University Budget Advisory Council, 30 proposals were submitted for strategic