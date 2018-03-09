MARAH J. MORRISON Sophomore Rosie Bresson, a musical theatre major at Youngstown State University from Canfield, auditioned and was accepted into The Open
Arts & Entertainment
A Great Springtime Hike
By Samantha Allan While it may not feel like it quite yet, spring is almost upon us. The promise of sunshine and higher temperatures
Demos Papadimas Brings His Folk to the SOAP Gallery
By John Stran The SOAP Gallery is set to change its artistic approach from sight to sound as they welcome folk musician Demos Papadimas
The Amenities of the Rec and the Y
By Marah Morrison If the need to enhance a healthy body, mind and spirit arises, the YMCA downtown or the John S. and Dorris
Mario’s Movies: Black Panther Makes Marvel Bold Again
By Mario Ricciardi On May 2, 2008 Marvel Studios changed the world with the release of “Iron Man.” No other franchise in history has
DNA Studios Reviews
When I first walked into DNA Studios in Youngstown, I was in complete awe of the artwork and the wonderful people who work there.