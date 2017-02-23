Black History Month Magic & Comedy Show

By Raleigh Basinger

Youngstown State University held its first Black History Month Comedy & Magic Show on Feb. 16 in the Chestnut Room.

Magician Josh Triplett, who will play a role on the TV shows “Super Girl” and “My Crazy Ex”, and comedian Quincy Carr, who will make his film debut this year, were the performers. 145 people attended the show.

The offices of Student Experience, Student Diversity and the Black Student Union put on this event. William Blake, director of Student Diversity, said they wanted to showcase strong artists in the black community.

“This ties together [with Black History month] because we also brought in the artsy part of Black History month too,” Blake said. “It’s not just serious discussions about things that are happening in the black community.”