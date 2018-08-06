Ben Stein to Present Skeggs Lecture

Ben Stein will present the Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

Stein, a writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commenter, was a speechwriter and lawyer for Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He has also been a columnist and editorial writer for the “Wall Street Journal” and a syndicated columnist for the “Los Angeles Herald Examiner.”

Stein is currently a columnist for the “New York Times” Sunday Business Section and a commentator for CBS Sunday Morning and FOX News. He also has written, co-written and published 30 books.

He is well-known for his role as the boring teacher in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and hosted a Comedy Central quiz show, “Win Ben Stein’s Money.”

The presentation is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available Aug. 9 at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.

For additional information, contact Jackie LeViseur, director of university events at YSU, at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.