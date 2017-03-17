Baseball Prepares for Conference Opener

By Dan Hiner

The Youngstown State University baseball team will open its Horizon League schedule against the University of Illinois at Chicago on Saturday.

The Penguins (2-11) will play a three-game series against the Flames at Curtis Granderson Stadium at UIC.

UIC (7-6) is on a three-game winning streak, and took two out of three games against No. 7 Vanderbilt University earlier in the season.

YSU pitcher Colin Floyd will start in the first game of the series.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday. Live stats and audio can be found at ysusports.com.