Art All in One Night

By Marah J. Morrison

There was music, art and theater all in one night at Bliss Hall April 6 during Youngstown State University’s artwalk.

Before the YSU Dance Ensemble Concert, snacks and beverages were served and music was performed by a Dana School of Music group. Attendees were also able to view student and faculty art exhibits.

Megan Jones, theater studies major and the stage manager of the dance ensemble, said as a theater student she is only exposed to theater. Because of this event, she can see what the other creative majors and minors produce.

“It’s really fun, interesting and exciting,” Jones said.

Jones said that the artwalk was designed to be like an open house on opening night of the show to display the talents of the College of Creative Arts and Communication.

Christine Cobb, advisor and artistic director of the dance ensemble, said this particular event had really good crowds and thinks it’s educational and entertaining for people who are trying to learn about the dance.

“We had a 25th year reunion last year and we had about 36 alumni come back and perform,” Cobb said. “They did the artwalk in conjunction with us because they thought it would be a good venue for people.”

The YSU Department of Theater and Dance had the artwalk last year as well before the opening night of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” according to WYSU.

Angelique Tanner, musical theater major with a dance minor, is president of the YSU Dance Ensemble as well as a performer and light designer. Tanner has been dancing her whole life and said this event gives people a chance to perform.

“Being a theater major, we don’t really get a whole lot of dance,” Tanner said. “We get a lot of the technique classes but never really a chance to perform dancing.”

Molly Lukehart, a theater major, assists in getting the stage ready and does lighting for the dance ensemble. Lukehart said that as a student, she doesn’t get to go to many places to see dance.

“To be able to come here and see my fellow students, not only just the lighting but the dance too, it’s a remarkable thing to get to see,” Lukehart said. “They are very, very talented.”

Lukehart said that she enjoys coming to this event every year and said that there is a lot of talent displayed at the art walk.

“It’s just a great thing to come and experience if you live in the area and or are traveling to the area,” Lukehart said.