New and Returning Staff Application

Enter your first and last name (required)

Enter your email (required)

Enter your banner ID number

Enter your cell phone number

Please list your major

Will you be a full-time student fall 2016 and spring 2017?

Will you be available the first half of summer 2016?

Please list any current or former employers over the last two years

Select the positions of interest. To select multiple, hold down Ctrl and select items.


 

In addition to the application, you must provide the following:

  • A typed essay including contributions you can make to The Jambar
  • Submission of completed copy editing test (if required)
  • Three pieces of published work
  • Please list course schedule for the current semester with course names and times

One thought on “New and Returning Staff Application

  1. I am currently a full time student at Youngstown State University and seeking employment for the sports editor position. The sports broadcasting track is why I attend the university and why I am working so hard to do what I love in the world of sports. I hope to find an opportunity to be involved with something that is going to change my life when I am holding that degree from the University of Youngstown State. Thank you and Go Guins!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *