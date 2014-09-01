Andy Grammer and Gavin Degraw to Play at Packard

By Gabe Garcia

By this time Tuesday, fans of Andy Grammer or Gavin Degraw will be able to say they saw the singer-songwriters perform live at the Packard Music Hall.

Andy Grammer and Gavin Degraw’s next stop on their tour will be at the Packard Music Hall in Warren on Oct. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and doors will be open 90 minutes in advance.

While it was songs like “Keep Your Head Up” and “Honey I’m Good” that advanced Grammer’s career, Degraw got his big break by composing the theme song to the show One Tree Hill.

“We’re very excited to have Andy Grammer and Gavin Degraw performing at the Packard,” Kelsey Klim, director of marketing for JAC Management Group, said. “It’s definitely going to be a fun night.”

Klim, a Youngstown State University graduate, has been working for JAC for 10 years. Her company manages the Packard Music Hall and is in charge of coming up with comprehensive marketing strategies and advertising for artists.

“I already met Andy about two years before his single ‘Keep Your Head Up’ came out,” she said. “At the time, he was an up-and-coming artist, and his booking agent was bringing him to colleges across the country, so we booked him for one of our Thursday entertainment nights at The Hub, originally Penguin Berries.”

Also performing that night is the artist Wrabel, who, like Grammer and Degraw, is a pop singer/songwriter. Just recently he released his single “11 Blocks” and was a guest on the Today Show.

Although Degraw wasn’t available for comment, Grammer was more than willing to share his excitement for both of them.

“Fans can expect a super high energy and really fun show from Gavin and I on this tour. Gavin and his band are like family, and we have a blast on the road together,” Grammer said. “It feels really good to be back out with my band and crew too, I mean what’s not to like about traveling the country on a bus with all of your best friends?”

And of course fans definitely have high expectations for the night.

“I bought my ticket two weeks ago, when I saw the ad for discount tickets on Twitter,” Morgan Sheranek, a freshman at YSU, said. “I was like ‘no way!’ and quickly Snapchatted all my friends about piling up in my car to go. I’m a huge Andy Grammer fan, even though I’ve never been able to see him in concert, so I am beyond excited about this!”

Discounted tickets for YSU students can only be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Type in the code “PENGUINS” and either log in or create a Ticketmaster account before clicking “buy.”