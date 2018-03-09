ACE Union and YSU Reached Tentative Agreement

The Association of Classified Employees Union at Youngstown State University reached a tentative agreement with the university regarding union members’ labor contract.

According to an article published by The Jambar, the union is made up of 260 support staff at the university, including secretaries, IT and facilities and grounds workers.

The ACE union and YSU have been negotiating for an equitable contract since last year.

YSU Public Information Officer Ron Cole said the ACE membership will be voting on the agreement. If the ACE members vote in favor of it, the contract will go to the board of trustees for review and ratification.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held March 14.