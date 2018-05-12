Abraham Resigns as Provost

Youngstown State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Martin Abraham, resigned from his position yesterday.

According to a message sent from YSU President Jim Tressel, Abraham indicated in his letter of resignation that he will return to his position of tenured professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Chemical Engineering.

“He looks forward to assisting in the development of the newly created Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center,” Tressel said in the message.

Tressel said the administration will keep the campus community updated regarding future leadership in the provost’s office.

“We thank Dr. Abraham for his leadership of the university’s Academic Affairs division and look forward to his continued service to our students and community,” Tressel said.