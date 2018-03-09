Abraham Chosen as Finalist for Clarion University President

Youngstown State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin Abraham is one of three finalists in the run to become the next president of Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

He has served as YSU’s provost since 2014.

Abraham has been invited to an open forum by the Clarion University Presidential Search Committee. He is scheduled for the forum March 5 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clarion in the Suites on Main North Theater.

Community members, employees and students are encouraged to attend the forum and provide feedback via a survey that will be available on the Clarion University presidential search webpage.

The other candidates are David Urban, dean of Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Robert Glenn, president of Athens State University in Athens, Alabama.