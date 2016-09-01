10 Tips from the WCBA Professional Development Summit

By Amelia Mack

At the Professional Development Summit on Friday, juniors and seniors from the Williamson College of Business Administration came to hear speakers from in and around the community cover topics like interviews, resumes, internships and finding fulfillment in your work. A panel of students, a panel of employers and several others gave advice that can be found valuable to all students across campus. Here are the top ten tips from the Professional Development Summit:

  1. “Networking is key.” — O’Keal Gist, student panelist, marketing major
  2. “Think big, think broad … We want you to be thinking, dreaming, determining what your passions are, identifying those opportunities and going out and seeking those.” —Betty Jo Licata, WCBA dean
  3. “Your social media is an extension of you … As much as you think that your social media is personal and private, we do need to look at that as an employer … we need to know who you are if you’re going to be representing our organization.” — Jonathon Fauvie, employer panelist, Mercy Health Foundation
  4. “Seek opportunities as early as possible.” — Conner Kesner, student panelist, finance major
  5. “It’s about getting experience and meeting people … get as much experience as you can.” — Joe Gallinatti, student panelist, finance major
  6. “Sometimes you’re going to take a job or take a position, something in your field or outside of your field, that isn’t necessarily what you dreamt about doing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be happy and make that job fulfilling and rewarding to yourself.” — Danny Catullo, employer panelist, owner of Catullo Prime Meats
  7. “Be diverse when you pick your internships to find out what you do and don’t like.” — Megan Factor, student panelist, advertising and public relations major
  8. “Find a mentor.” — Christina Costello, assistant coordinator, Office of Professional Practice
  9. “Be confident in yourself and your ability.” — O’Keal Gist, student panelist, marketing major
  10. “Use what you’ve learned before, whether it be an internship, whether it be a job that you had before, whether it be conversations and networking that you’ve done. Use all your past experiences to make yourself better in the interview room and at your new job.” — Danny Catullo, employer panelist, owner of Catullo Prime Meats

 

Share this:

Five Quotes from Anderson Cooper’s Skeggs Lecture
News

Five Quotes from Anderson Cooper’s Skeggs Lecture

17 hours ago Gabrielle Fellows 0

By Gabby Fellows Miss Anderson Cooper at Stambaugh? For those who couldn’t be in attendance for the Skeggs Lecture, The …

Read More

Chelsea Clinton Campaigns for her Mother at the Covelli Centre
News

Chelsea Clinton Campaigns for her Mother at the Covelli Centre

17 hours ago Sam Phillips 0

By Sam Phillips Chelsea Clinton and Sally Field both said this year’s presidential election is the most important of their …

Read More

Actor Sean Astin Campaigns for Clinton at YSU
News

Actor Sean Astin Campaigns for Clinton at YSU

2 days ago William Ludt 0

By Billy Ludt Actor and political campaigner Sean Astin approached the Youngstown State University campus fountain to chants of “Rudy, …

Read More

10 Interesting Facts About Anderson Cooper

2 days ago Alyssa Pflug 0

By Alyssa Pflug With Anderson Cooper coming to Youngstown on Saturday September 24, we took a look into some interesting …

Read More

YSU Student to DJ for Pittsburgh Steelers
News

YSU Student to DJ for Pittsburgh Steelers

3 days ago Jambar Contributor 0

By Jennifer Rodriguez Charles “ChipBanks” Colvin is a Youngstown State University student in his senior year, a local radio host …

Read More

Problems as a Penguin: Construction and Parking
News

Problems as a Penguin: Construction and Parking

3 days ago Jambar Contributor 0

By Stephanie Stanavich With the new school year underway, students are not only dealing with the start of new classes …

Read More

Leave a Reply