10 Most Relaxing Places at Youngstown State University
By Alyssa Pflug
Have a two-hour gap between classes? Looking for somewhere to sit and relax? Check out 10 relaxing places located at Youngstown State University.
- Lariccia Family Lounge — Located on first floor in Kilcawley
- Not only is this lounge relaxing, but it is centrally located in Kilcawley Center. Located right behind Jamba Juice, with the Candy Counter and the Hub nearby, this lounge is the perfect place to sit and relax between classes. The only downside to this location is that it tends to be crowded, especially around the middle of the day.
- Fountain — Located between Kilcawley Center, Tod Hall and Kilcawley House
- The Fountain is a campus hotspot when it comes to relaxation. It has plenty of places to sit, relax and do schoolwork between classes, all while being in the great outdoors of Youngstown. It can be an extremely tranquil location. The downside is that there really isn’t any food located nearby, although Kilcawley is extremely close, which has plenty of places to grab a bite to eat.
- Cushwa Cafe — Located on the first floor of Cushwa
- This lounge is rather large, and while it isn’t very quiet, it is still a great place to sit between classes and maybe grab a bite to eat. There is a microwave in case you brought a lunch and need to heat it up. There is also a little cafe that has drinks and a few snack/food items. Overall it can get loud here, but if noise doesn’t bother you when trying to relax, then this could be the lounge for you.
- Library corridor — Located inside of Maag Library
- This relaxing area is located right when you enter the library before you walk through the detectors. There is very limited seating located in this location, but it is a great place to sit and get some work done between classes. There is a Starbucks location just right up the stairs from this little seating area.
- Outside seating area — Located outside of DeBartolo Hall
- This area is rather quiet and located outside. It has a few tables and seating areas. While it is not really located near any places to eat, Kilcawley is just a short walk away, and if you were to go inside DeBartolo Hall, there are a few vending machines. This area is somewhat tranquil and is a great place to sit between classes and either relax, read a book, meet up with some friends or get some classwork done.
- Bridge — The bridge located between Cushwa and Moser
- The bridge is a fairly quiet location to sit down between classes. While there aren’t many seats, it is still a place to relax and catch a break during your busy school day. Since it is located between Cushwa and Moser, it is a great place to sit and find quiet time if you have classes located in either building. There are vending machines located at one end of the bridge on the Moser side and a cafe type area located on the other end in Cushwa
- Quiet study lounge — Located on the second floor of Kilcawley Center
- The quiet study lounge is located in a room on the second floor of Kilcawley Center. If you like extremely quiet places to study, then this is the place for you. The lounge has many places to sit and has a wall of computers to do schoolwork as well. This lounge is located in a great spot, because just down the stairs are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat or grab a coffee before getting to work between classes.
- Seating area — Located on Moser side at the end of bridge between Moser and Cushwa
- This is a small area with a few places to sit and relax. There are vending machines located nearby. This space is fairly quiet and is a great place to sit and do some work between classes, especially if you have classes in either Cushwa or Moser.
- Outside seating area — Located in middle of campus near Moser and Cushwa
- A small area with just a few benches. This location has a few plants located around it. It is rather quiet, minus the students walking back and forth to class. It’s a nice place to sit between classes and catch a little break.
- Fish Bowl — Located in Moser Hall
- The fish bowl is located inside a little room. The room is rather spacious with plenty of seating and a few TVs to leisurely relax between classes. If you don’t mind the potential of noise, then this is the perfect location for you to relax between classes. The only downside to this location is that it is located near no source of food other than a couple of vending machines down the hall.
Leave a Reply